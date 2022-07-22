E-book Subscription Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
E-book subscription service is a kind of subscription service. Subscribers can get the access to a definite amount of e-books in a limited time period by paying subscription fee.
This report contains market size and forecasts of E-book Subscription Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global E-book Subscription Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global E-book Subscription Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Comprehensive E-book Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of E-book Subscription Service include 24symbols, Amazon, BookBub, Bookmate, Epic Creations Inc., Forgotten Books, Harlequin, hoopla and iconology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the E-book Subscription Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global E-book Subscription Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global E-book Subscription Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Comprehensive E-book Subscription
Sci-fi E-book Subscription
Romantic E-book Subscription
Thriller E-book Subscription
Kid E-book Subscription
Comic E-book Subscription
Detective E-book Subscription
Narrative E-book Subscription
Others
Global E-book Subscription Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global E-book Subscription Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal User
Enterprise User
Educational User
Others
Global E-book Subscription Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global E-book Subscription Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies E-book Subscription Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies E-book Subscription Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
24symbols
Amazon
BookBub
Bookmate
Epic Creations Inc.
Forgotten Books
Harlequin
hoopla
iconology
Kobo Plus
Macmillan
NARRATIVE MUSE
OverDrive
Playster
Project Gutenberg
Riot New Media Group
Scribd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 E-book Subscription Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global E-book Subscription Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global E-book Subscription Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global E-book Subscription Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global E-book Subscription Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top E-book Subscription Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global E-book Subscription Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global E-book Subscription Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 E-book Subscription Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies E-book Subscription Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-book Subscription Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 E-book Subscription Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-book Subscription Serv
