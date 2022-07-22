News Subscription Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

News subscription service is a service that provide information to its subscribers. The subscribers can subscribe to magazines, daily papers, academic quarterlies, and/or online news.

This report contains market size and forecasts of News Subscription Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global News Subscription Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-news-subscription-service-forecast-2022-2028-444

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global News Subscription Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General News Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of News Subscription Service include Amazon, Apple News, Automotive News, Bloomberg, FINANCIAL NEWS, New Readers Press, NOLA, NY Daily News and Positive News, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the News Subscription Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global News Subscription Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global News Subscription Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General News

Entertainment News

Sports News

Technology News

Economic and Financial News

Academic and Research News

Global News Subscription Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global News Subscription Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal User

Educational User

Enterprise User

Global News Subscription Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global News Subscription Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies News Subscription Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies News Subscription Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amazon

Apple News

Automotive News

Bloomberg

FINANCIAL NEWS

New Readers Press

NOLA

NY Daily News

Positive News

Science News

The Cumberland Times-News

The Daily Memphian

The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Sun

The Times

UN News

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-news-subscription-service-forecast-2022-2028-444

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 News Subscription Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global News Subscription Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global News Subscription Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global News Subscription Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global News Subscription Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top News Subscription Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global News Subscription Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global News Subscription Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 News Subscription Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies News Subscription Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 News Subscription Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 News Subscription Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 News Subscription Service Companies

4 Market Si

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-news-subscription-service-forecast-2022-2028-444

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global and China News Subscription Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global News Subscription Service Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027

