Global APET (Amorphous PET) Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Chips

Granules

Segment by Application

Bottles

Food Packaging

Others

By Company

Indorama Ventures

Far Eastern New Century

Eastman

SK Chemicals

DAK

Toray

JBF Industries

Nan Ya Plastics

Selenis

Neo Group

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Thai PET Resin

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 APET (Amorphous PET) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of APET (Amorphous PET)
1.2 APET (Amorphous PET) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chips
1.2.3 Granules
1.3 APET (Amorphous PET) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bottles
1.3.3 Food Packaging
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America APET (Amorphous PET) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe APET (Amorphous PET) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China APET (Amorphous PET) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan APET (Amorphous PET) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global APET (Amorphous PET) Revenue Market Share by Manuf

 

