Residential Hotel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Residential hotel is a serviced apartment complex that uses a hotel-style booking system. It is similar to renting an apartment, but with no fixed contracts and occupants can “check out” whenever they wish.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Hotel in Global, including the following market information:
Global Residential Hotel Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)
The global Residential Hotel market is projected to reach US$ million by 2028.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Residential Hotel companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Residential Hotel Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Residential Hotel Market Segment Percentages, by Type
Upscale Residential Hotel
Midscale Residential Hotel
Economy Residential Hotel
Global Residential Hotel Market, by Application, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Residential Hotel Market Segment Percentages, by Application
Travelers
Business Customers
Trainers and Trainees
Government and Army Staff
Others
Global Residential Hotel Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Residential Hotel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country
United States
Europe
Asia
China
Rest of World
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hilton Worldwide
Hyatt Hotel
Marriott International
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
Choice Hotels International
Accor Hotels
Wyndham Hotel Group
Four Seasons Hotels
Omni Hotels & Resorts
InTown Suites
Motel 6
Extended Stay America
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Residential Hotel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Residential Hotel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Residential Hotel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Residential Hotel Market Size: 2022 VS 2028
2.2 Global Residential Hotel Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2022-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Key Residential Hotel Players in Global Market
3.2 Global Companies Residential Hotel Product & Technology
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Hilton Worldwide
4.1.1 Hilton Worldwide Corporate Summary
4.1.2 Hilton Worldwide Business Overview
4.1.3 Hilton Worldwide Residential Hotel Product Offerings & Technology
4.1.4 Hilton Worldwide Residential Hotel R&D, and Plans
4.2 Hyatt Hotel
4.2.1 Hyatt Hotel Corporate Summary
4.2.2 Hyatt Hotel Business Overview
4.2.3 Hyatt Hotel Residential Hotel Product Offerings & Technology
4.2.4 Hyatt Hotel Residential Hotel R&D, and Plans
