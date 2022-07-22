Tool Reconditioning Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tool reconditioning refers to the activity of reconditioning completely worn or damaged tools to restore their original performance or to change them into tools for other purposes. Due to the large number of tools in machinery manufacturing enterprises, it is usually necessary to implement the recycling, classification and repair system of scrapped tools, so as to save metal materials, reduce costs and reduce the burden of tool workshops.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tool Reconditioning Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Tool Reconditioning Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tool Reconditioning Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cleaning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tool Reconditioning Service include WIDIA, SECO Tools, Guhring, Inc, Liebherr, W.W. Grainger, Inc, Core Cutter LLC, Hartland Cutting Tools, Inc, FRAISA USA, Inc and RTS Cutting Tools, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tool Reconditioning Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tool Reconditioning Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tool Reconditioning Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cleaning
Lubricating
Shaping
Global Tool Reconditioning Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tool Reconditioning Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Eletronic Cutting Pliers
Diagonal and Side Cutting Pliers
Crimping Tools
Tweezers
Others
Global Tool Reconditioning Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Tool Reconditioning Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tool Reconditioning Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tool Reconditioning Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
WIDIA
SECO Tools
Guhring, Inc
Liebherr
W.W. Grainger, Inc
Core Cutter LLC
Hartland Cutting Tools, Inc
FRAISA USA, Inc
RTS Cutting Tools
Cline Tool
Conical Tool Company
APEX Cutting Tools
POKOLM
Emuge Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tool Reconditioning Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tool Reconditioning Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tool Reconditioning Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tool Reconditioning Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tool Reconditioning Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tool Reconditioning Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tool Reconditioning Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tool Reconditioning Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Tool Reconditioning Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Tool Reconditioning Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tool Reconditioning Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tool Reconditioning Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tool Reconditioning Serv
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Tool Reconditioning Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Tool Reconditioning Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Tool Reconditioning Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027