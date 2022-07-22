Disaster Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Disaster management involves the planning and planning of multiple departments, including planning, implementation, early warning, emergency response, relief and other measures to reduce or reduce the impact of natural or man-made disasters on society. Disaster management can be divided into four stages: pre-disaster disaster reduction, preparedness, response and post-disaster recovery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disaster Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Disaster Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disaster Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Surveillance System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disaster Management include Honeywell International Inc, Motorola Solutions, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Frequentis AG, Intergraph, ESRI, Metric Stream and Intermedix. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Disaster Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disaster Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Disaster Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Surveillance System

Disaster Recovery Solution

Situational Awareness Solution

Others

Global Disaster Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Disaster Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Earthquake

Tsunami

Tornado

Others

Global Disaster Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Disaster Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disaster Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disaster Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell International Inc

Motorola Solutions

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Frequentis AG

Intergraph

ESRI

Metric Stream

Intermedix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disaster Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Disaster Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Disaster Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Disaster Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Disaster Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disaster Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Disaster Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Disaster Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Disaster Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Disaster Management Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disaster Management Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disaster Management Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disaster Management Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Disaster Man

