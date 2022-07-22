Global White Inorganic Pigment Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Aluminum Silicate
Calcium Silicate
Calcium Carbonate
Silica
Titanium Dioxide
Zinc Oxide
Others
Segment by Application
Paints and Coatings
Adhesives and Sealants
Plastics
Cosmetics
Paper
Inks
Others
By Company
The Chemours Company
Tronox Inc.
Venator Materials
Kronos Worldwide, Inc.
Clariant AG
Ferro Corporation
BASF
LB GROUP
Lanxess
Valhi, Inc.
Cabot Corporation
DCL Corporation
DyStar
INEOS Pigments
Matapel Chemicals
National Industralization
Sudarshan Chemical Inds
Sun Chemical
STS Group Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 White Inorganic Pigment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of White Inorganic Pigment
1.2 White Inorganic Pigment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global White Inorganic Pigment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aluminum Silicate
1.2.3 Calcium Silicate
1.2.4 Calcium Carbonate
1.2.5 Silica
1.2.6 Titanium Dioxide
1.2.7 Zinc Oxide
1.2.8 Others
1.3 White Inorganic Pigment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global White Inorganic Pigment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints and Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesives and Sealants
1.3.4 Plastics
1.3.5 Cosmetics
1.3.6 Paper
1.3.7 Inks
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global White Inorganic Pigment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global White Inorganic Pigment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global White Inorganic Pigment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global White Inorganic Pigment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America White Inorganic Pigment Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe White Inorganic Pigment Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China White Inorganic Pigment Estimates and
