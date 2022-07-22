Global Traffic Sensor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Traffic Sensor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Traffic Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Inductive Loop
Piezoelectric Sensor
Bending Plate
Image Sensor
Infrared Sensor
Other
Segment by Application
Vehicle Measurement and Profiling
Weigh in Motion
Traffic Monitoring
Automated Tolling
Others
By Company
EFKON
Kapsch
TransCore
Irdinc
Kistler
Flir
TE
Q-Free
SWARCO
SICK
Axis
Raytheon
Siemens
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Traffic Sensor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Traffic Sensor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Inductive Loop
1.2.3 Piezoelectric Sensor
1.2.4 Bending Plate
1.2.5 Image Sensor
1.2.6 Infrared Sensor
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Traffic Sensor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Vehicle Measurement and Profiling
1.3.3 Weigh in Motion
1.3.4 Traffic Monitoring
1.3.5 Automated Tolling
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Traffic Sensor Production
2.1 Global Traffic Sensor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Traffic Sensor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Traffic Sensor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Traffic Sensor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Traffic Sensor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Traffic Sensor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Traffic Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Traffic Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Traffic Sensor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Traffic Sensor Sales by Region
