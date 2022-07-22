Global UAV Drones Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

UAV Drones market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UAV Drones market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fixed Wing

VTOL

STUAS

MALE

HALE

Others

Segment by Application

Military

Commercial

Others

By Company

Northrop Grumman

DJI

GA-ASI

Parrot

Aerovironment

Thales

Lockheed Martin

3DR

Boeing

Precisionhawk

Textron

Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

Bae Systems

Leonardo

Yuneec

Saab

Alcore Technologies

Ing Robotic Aviation

Aidrones

Nimbus SRL

Xiaomi

VTOL Technologies

Delta Drone

Aeroscout

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 UAV Drones Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Fixed Wing

1.2.3 VTOL

1.2.4 STUAS

1.2.5 MALE

1.2.6 HALE

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global UAV Drones Production

2.1 Global UAV Drones Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global UAV Drones Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global UAV Drones Production by Region

2.3.1 Global UAV Drones Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global UAV Drones Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global UAV Drones Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global UAV Drones Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global UAV Drones Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global UAV Drones Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global UAV Drones Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales UAV Drones by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global UAV Drones Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue by

