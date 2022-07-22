Global UAV Drones Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
UAV Drones market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UAV Drones market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fixed Wing
VTOL
STUAS
MALE
HALE
Others
Segment by Application
Military
Commercial
Others
By Company
Northrop Grumman
DJI
GA-ASI
Parrot
Aerovironment
Thales
Lockheed Martin
3DR
Boeing
Precisionhawk
Textron
Elbit Systems
Israel Aerospace Industries
Bae Systems
Leonardo
Yuneec
Saab
Alcore Technologies
Ing Robotic Aviation
Aidrones
Nimbus SRL
Xiaomi
VTOL Technologies
Delta Drone
Aeroscout
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 UAV Drones Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fixed Wing
1.2.3 VTOL
1.2.4 STUAS
1.2.5 MALE
1.2.6 HALE
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UAV Drones Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Military
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global UAV Drones Production
2.1 Global UAV Drones Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global UAV Drones Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global UAV Drones Production by Region
2.3.1 Global UAV Drones Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global UAV Drones Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global UAV Drones Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global UAV Drones Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global UAV Drones Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global UAV Drones Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global UAV Drones Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global UAV Drones Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales UAV Drones by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global UAV Drones Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global UAV Drones Revenue by
