Global Industrial Foam Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Polyurethane Foam
Polystyrene Foam
Polyolefin Foam
Phenolic Foam
PET Foam
Others
Segment by Application
Building and Construction
HVAC
Industrial Pipe Insulation
Marine
Aerospace
Industrial Cold Storage
Others
By Company
BASF
Covestro AG
Dow
Huntsman Corporation
JSP
Recticel
Rogers Corporation
Saint-Gobain
Armacell
Sealed Air
Zotefoams
Trelleborg AB
Tosoh
Sekisui Chemical
Eurofoam Group
Borealis AG
Kaneka Corporation
Chemtura
Woodbridge
Hanwha Chemical Corporation
ACH Foam Technologies , LLC
Arkema
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Toray Industries
Loyalty Group Limited
SIMONA AMERICA Inc.
SABIC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Industrial Foam Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Foam
1.2 Industrial Foam Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Foam Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyurethane Foam
1.2.3 Polystyrene Foam
1.2.4 Polyolefin Foam
1.2.5 Phenolic Foam
1.2.6 PET Foam
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Industrial Foam Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Foam Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building and Construction
1.3.3 HVAC
1.3.4 Industrial Pipe Insulation
1.3.5 Marine
1.3.6 Aerospace
1.3.7 Industrial Cold Storage
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Industrial Foam Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Industrial Foam Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Industrial Foam Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Industrial Foam Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Industrial Foam Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Industrial Foam Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Industrial Foam Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Industrial Foam Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Co
