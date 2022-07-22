Global Industrial Radioisotope Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Tc-99m
Cobalt-60
Iridium-192
Cesium-137
Others
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Crack Monitoring
Others
By Company
NRG
Mayak
NTP Radioisotopes
ANSTO
Nordion
IRE
Curium Pharma
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen
China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC)
Polatom
Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Industrial Radioisotope Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Radioisotope
1.2 Industrial Radioisotope Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Radioisotope Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tc-99m
1.2.3 Cobalt-60
1.2.4 Iridium-192
1.2.5 Cesium-137
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Industrial Radioisotope Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Radioisotope Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Crack Monitoring
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Industrial Radioisotope Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Industrial Radioisotope Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Industrial Radioisotope Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Industrial Radioisotope Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Industrial Radioisotope Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Industrial Radioisotope Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Industrial Radioisotope Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Industrial Radioisotope Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Industrial Radioisotop
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/