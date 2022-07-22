Global Soybean Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Soybean market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Soybean market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Conventional
Organic
Segment by Application
Food and Beverages
Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Animal Feed
Other
By Company
Kerry
Fuji Oil Group
House Foods Group
The WhiteWave Foods
DuPont
CHS
Cargill
The Scoular
Archer-Daniels Midland Co.
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Soybean Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Soybean Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Conventional
1.2.3 Organic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Soybean Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Personal Care
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Animal Feed
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Soybean Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Soybean Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Soybean Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Soybean Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Soybean Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Soybean by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Soybean Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Soybean Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Soybean Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Soybean Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Soybean Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Soybean Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Soybean in 2021
3.2 Global
