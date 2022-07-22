Uncategorized

Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Non-Thermal Processing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Thermal Processing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

HPP

PEF

Irradiation

Ultrasound

Cold Plasma

Segment by Application

Meat

Fish

Fruits And Vegetables

Drinks

Other

By Company

BOSCH

EMERSON

BUHLER

HIPERBARIC ESPANA

AVURE TECHNOLOGIES

CHIC FRESHERTECH

ELEA TECHNOLOGY

PULSEMASTER

NORDION

SYMBIOS TECHNOLOGIES

DUKANE

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028.pdf

 

