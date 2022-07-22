Uncategorized

Global Nutritional Analysis Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Nutritional Analysis market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nutritional Analysis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Vitamin Analysis

Minerals Analysis

Fat Analysis

Protein Analysis

Segment by Application

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Snacks

Dairy & Desserts

By Company

SGS

INTERTEK

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

BUREAU VERITAS

ALS

MERIEUX NUTRISCIENCES

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

ASUREQUALITY

TUV NORD

DTS FOOD LABORATORIES

QIAGEN

COVANCE

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

Global Nutritional Analysis Market Insights and Forecast to 2028.pdf

 

