Global Vinyl Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Vinyl Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinyl Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Adhesive
Vinyl Tile Adhesive
Vinyl Adhesive Spray
Contact Adhesive Spray
Vinyl Sheet Adhesive
Other
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
Other
By Company
Alcolin
ARDEX
Boxer
Cemix
Christy's
Cyber??bond
Demco
Dunlop
GILT EDGE
Holdfast
Nan Ya PlasticS
Polymer
Pool Bladder
Proflex Products
Roberts
TEC
Vital Technical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vinyl Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vinyl Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Adhesive
1.2.3 Vinyl Tile Adhesive
1.2.4 Vinyl Adhesive Spray
1.2.5 Contact Adhesive Spray
1.2.6 Vinyl Sheet Adhesive
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vinyl Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vinyl Adhesive Production
2.1 Global Vinyl Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vinyl Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vinyl Adhesive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vinyl Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vinyl Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Vinyl Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vinyl Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Vinyl Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Vinyl Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Vinyl Adhesive Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Vinyl Adhesive Sales by Region (2017-2022)
