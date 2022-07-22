Uncategorized

Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Traffic Signal Recognition market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Traffic Signal Recognition market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Colour-Based Detection

 

Shape-Based Detection

 

Feature-Based Detection

Other

Segment by Application

Bridges

Road

Tunnel

Mountain Pass

Highways

Other

By Company

Robert Bosch

Daimler

Denso Corporation

Ford

Toshiba

ZF TRW

Continental AG

Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

Mobileye Corporation

Delphi

Gentex

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Colour-Based Detection
1.2.3 Shape-Based Detection
1.2.4 Feature-Based Detection
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bridges
1.3.3 Road
1.3.4 Tunnel
1.3.5 Mountain Pass
1.3.6 Highways
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Traffic Signal Recognition Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Traffic Signal Recognition Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Traffic Signal Recognition Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Traffic Signal Recognition Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Traffic Signal Recognition Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Traffic Signal Recognition Industry Trends
2.3.2 Traffic Signal Recognition Market Drivers
2.3.3 Traffic Signal Recognition Market Challenges
2.3.4 Traffic Signal Recognition Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Traffic Signal Recognition Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Traffic Signal

 

