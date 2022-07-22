Global Face Recognition Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Face Recognition Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Face Recognition Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Holistic Matching Method
feature-based Method
Skin Texture Analysis
Hybrid Types
Other
Segment by Application
Corporate & Residential Security
Public Transport
Entertainment Software
Public Security & Justice
Self-service Equipment
Attendance & Conference
Financial Services
Other
By Company
Aware (US)
BioID (DE)
Idemia (FR)
Leidos (US)
Visage Technologies (SE)
Cloudwalk (CN)
M2SYS (US)
Gemalto (NZ)
StereoVision Imaging (US)
Cognitec Systems (GE)
HID Global (US)
NEC (JP)
NVISO (BE)
Daon (US)
MEGVII (CN)
Ayonix Face Technologies (IN)
Innovatrics (SK)
HYPR (US)
Fujitsu (JP)
Kairos (US)
Animetrics (US)
id3 Technologies (FR)
Smilepass (GB)
Techno Brain (SA)
Neurotechnology (LT)
Fulcrum Biometrics (US)
FaceFirst (US)
Certibio (BR)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Face Recognition Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Holistic Matching Method
1.2.3 feature-based Method
1.2.4 Skin Texture Analysis
1.2.5 Hybrid Types
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Face Recognition Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Corporate & Residential Security
1.3.3 Public Transport
1.3.4 Entertainment Software
1.3.5 Public Security & Justice
1.3.6 Self-service Equipment
1.3.7 Attendance & Conference
1.3.8 Financial Services
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Face Recognition Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Face Recognition Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Face Recognition Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Face Recognition Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Face Recognition Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Face Recognition Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Face Recognition Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Face Recognition Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Face Recognition Software Market Challenges
