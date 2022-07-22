Uncategorized

Global Isoflurane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Isoflurane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isoflurane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Human Series

Animal Series

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Other Medical Institutions

By Company

Piramal Critical Care(Piramal Group)

Halocarbon

Aesica(Consort Medical Group)

Lunan Pharmaceutical Group

Shandong Keyuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer

Indofine Chemical Company, Inc.

Medicon Lifesciences

Rewine Pharmaceutical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Isoflurane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Isoflurane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Human Series
1.2.3 Animal Series
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Isoflurane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Other Medical Institutions
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Isoflurane Production
2.1 Global Isoflurane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Isoflurane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Isoflurane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Isoflurane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Isoflurane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Isoflurane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Isoflurane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Isoflurane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Isoflurane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Isoflurane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Isoflurane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Isoflurane by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Isoflurane Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Isoflurane Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Isoflurane Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North A

 

