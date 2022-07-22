Uncategorized

Global Toluene Derivatives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Toluene Derivatives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Toluene Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Benzene

Xylene

TDI

Others

Segment by Application

Foam

Solvent

Fuel

Others

By Company

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Chevron Phillips Chemical

BASF SE

BP Plc

CNPC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

ExxonMobil Corporation

LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemicals

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central & South America

Mid East & Africa

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Toluene Derivatives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Toluene Derivatives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Benzene
1.2.3 Xylene
1.2.4 TDI
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Toluene Derivatives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Foam
1.3.3 Solvent
1.3.4 Fuel
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Toluene Derivatives Production
2.1 Global Toluene Derivatives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Toluene Derivatives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Toluene Derivatives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Toluene Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Toluene Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Asia-Pacific
2.7 Central & South America
2.8 Mid East & Africa
3 Global Toluene Derivatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Toluene Derivatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Toluene Derivatives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Toluene Derivatives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Toluene Derivatives Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Toluene Derivatives Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2

 

