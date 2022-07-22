Global Isodecanol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Isodecanol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isodecanol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
2-hexyldecanol
2-octyldodecanol
Others
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Chemical Industry
Others
By Company
BASF
Sasol Limited
RAG-Stiftung
Jarchem Industries Inc
New Japan Chemical
Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo
Kisco
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Isodecanol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Isodecanol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2-hexyldecanol
1.2.3 2-octyldodecanol
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Isodecanol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Chemical Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Isodecanol Production
2.1 Global Isodecanol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Isodecanol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Isodecanol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Isodecanol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Isodecanol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Asia-Pacific
3 Global Isodecanol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Isodecanol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Isodecanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Isodecanol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Isodecanol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Isodecanol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Isodecanol by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Isodecanol Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Isodecanol Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
