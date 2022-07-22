Global Isodecanol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Isodecanol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isodecanol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

2-hexyldecanol

2-octyldodecanol

Others

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Chemical Industry

Others

By Company

BASF

Sasol Limited

RAG-Stiftung

Jarchem Industries Inc

New Japan Chemical

Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo

Kisco

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Isodecanol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Isodecanol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 2-hexyldecanol

1.2.3 2-octyldodecanol

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Isodecanol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Isodecanol Production

2.1 Global Isodecanol Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Isodecanol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Isodecanol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Isodecanol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Isodecanol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Asia-Pacific

3 Global Isodecanol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Isodecanol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Isodecanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Isodecanol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Isodecanol Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Isodecanol Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Isodecanol by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Isodecanol Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Isodecanol Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Isodecanol Revenue by R

