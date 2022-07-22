Global Asparagine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Asparagine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Asparagine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Asparagine Monohydrate

Asparagine Anhydrous

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Dietary Supplement Industry

Others

By Company

Ajinomoto

DSM

Daesang

Evonik Industries

Cargill

ChemChina

Fufeng Group

COFCO Biochemical (AnHui)

Shanghai Soyoung Biotechnology

Shanghai Freemen

Hangzhou Sartort Chemical

Yixing Jolan Chemicals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

