Global Luxury E-commerce Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Luxury E-commerce market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury E-commerce market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Bag
Watch
Jewelry
Clothing
Footwear
Accessories
Furniture
Cosmetic
Other
Segment by Application
Male
Female
Child
By Company
YOOX NET-A-PORTER
Mr Porter
Rue La La
Hudson's Bay Company
Amazon
Neiman Marcus Group, Inc.
Moda Operandi
Luisaviaroma
Broadway Stores, Inc.
Barneys
Nordstrom
Vipshop Holdings Limited.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Luxury E-commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bag
1.2.3 Watch
1.2.4 Jewelry
1.2.5 Clothing
1.2.6 Footwear
1.2.7 Accessories
1.2.8 Furniture
1.2.9 Cosmetic
1.2.10 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Luxury E-commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Male
1.3.3 Female
1.3.4 Child
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Luxury E-commerce Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Luxury E-commerce Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Luxury E-commerce Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Luxury E-commerce Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Luxury E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Luxury E-commerce Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Luxury E-commerce Industry Trends
2.3.2 Luxury E-commerce Market Drivers
2.3.3 Luxury E-commerce Market Challenges
2.3.4 Luxury E-commerce Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Luxury E-commerce Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Luxury E-commerce Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Luxury E-commerce Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
