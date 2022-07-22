2022-2030 Report on Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
This report studies the Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions market, covering market size for segment by type (Incident Management, Device Discovery, etc.), by application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Anixter International, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, CommScope, Fiber Mountain, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions market.
Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.
This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Leading players of Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions including:
Anixter International
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
CommScope
Fiber Mountain
Fujitsu
Furukawa Electric
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
IBM
Ivanti
METZ Connect
Microsoft
Nexans
PagerDuty
Panduit Corporation
Reichle & De-Massari
RiT Tech (Intelligence Solutions)
Rittal GmbH
TE Connectivity
The Siemon Company
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Incident Management
Device Discovery
Asset Management
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Energy & Utilities
Government
Manufacturing
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.
Table of content
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Overview
1.1 Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Definition
1.2 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)
1.3 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)
1.4 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)
1.5 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)
1.6 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)
1.7 Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19
Chapter 2 Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.2 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.3 Global Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Average Price by Player (2019-2021)
2.4 Play
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/