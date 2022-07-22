Athleisure Products Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Athleisure Products Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Athleisure Products Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Athleisure Products market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Athleisure Products market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Athleisure Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Athleisure Products market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Athleisure Products Market Segment by Type

Footwear

Pants

Hats

Hoodies

Tops

Leggings

Shorts

Jackets

Others

Athleisure Products Market Segment by Application

Men

Women

Children

The report on the Athleisure Products market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Adidas

Sweaty Betty

Nike

Lululemon

Alala

Puma

Under Armour

Tory Sport

Girlfriend Collective

Athleta (Gap Inc.)

Uniqlo

Olivers Apparel

Unbridled Apparel

Lysse

Ultracor

Alo Yoga

Vuori

Rhone Apparel

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Athleisure Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Athleisure Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Athleisure Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Athleisure Products with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Athleisure Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Athleisure Products Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Athleisure Products Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Athleisure Products Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Athleisure Products Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Athleisure Products Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Athleisure Products Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Athleisure Products Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Athleisure Products Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Athleisure Products Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Athleisure Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Athleisure Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Products Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Athleisure Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Athleisure Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Athleisure Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Athleisure Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Adidas

7.1.1 Adidas Company Details

7.1.2 Adidas Business Overview

7.1.3 Adidas Athleisure Products Introduction

7.1.4 Adidas Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Adidas Recent Development

7.2 Sweaty Betty

7.2.1 Sweaty Betty Company Details

7.2.2 Sweaty Betty Business Overview

7.2.3 Sweaty Betty Athleisure Products Introduction

7.2.4 Sweaty Betty Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Sweaty Betty Recent Development

7.3 Nike

7.3.1 Nike Company Details

7.3.2 Nike Business Overview

7.3.3 Nike Athleisure Products Introduction

7.3.4 Nike Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Nike Recent Development

7.4 Lululemon

7.4.1 Lululemon Company Details

7.4.2 Lululemon Business Overview

7.4.3 Lululemon Athleisure Products Introduction

7.4.4 Lululemon Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Lululemon Recent Development

7.5 Alala

7.5.1 Alala Company Details

7.5.2 Alala Business Overview

7.5.3 Alala Athleisure Products Introduction

7.5.4 Alala Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Alala Recent Development

7.6 Puma

7.6.1 Puma Company Details

7.6.2 Puma Business Overview

7.6.3 Puma Athleisure Products Introduction

7.6.4 Puma Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Puma Recent Development

7.7 Under Armour

7.7.1 Under Armour Company Details

7.7.2 Under Armour Business Overview

7.7.3 Under Armour Athleisure Products Introduction

7.7.4 Under Armour Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Under Armour Recent Development

7.8 Tory Sport

7.8.1 Tory Sport Company Details

7.8.2 Tory Sport Business Overview

7.8.3 Tory Sport Athleisure Products Introduction

7.8.4 Tory Sport Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Tory Sport Recent Development

7.9 Girlfriend Collective

7.9.1 Girlfriend Collective Company Details

7.9.2 Girlfriend Collective Business Overview

7.9.3 Girlfriend Collective Athleisure Products Introduction

7.9.4 Girlfriend Collective Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Girlfriend Collective Recent Development

7.10 Athleta (Gap Inc.)

7.10.1 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Company Details

7.10.2 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Business Overview

7.10.3 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Athleisure Products Introduction

7.10.4 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Recent Development

7.11 Uniqlo

7.11.1 Uniqlo Company Details

7.11.2 Uniqlo Business Overview

7.11.3 Uniqlo Athleisure Products Introduction

7.11.4 Uniqlo Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Uniqlo Recent Development

7.12 Olivers Apparel

7.12.1 Olivers Apparel Company Details

7.12.2 Olivers Apparel Business Overview

7.12.3 Olivers Apparel Athleisure Products Introduction

7.12.4 Olivers Apparel Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Olivers Apparel Recent Development

7.13 Unbridled Apparel

7.13.1 Unbridled Apparel Company Details

7.13.2 Unbridled Apparel Business Overview

7.13.3 Unbridled Apparel Athleisure Products Introduction

7.13.4 Unbridled Apparel Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Unbridled Apparel Recent Development

7.14 Lysse

7.14.1 Lysse Company Details

7.14.2 Lysse Business Overview

7.14.3 Lysse Athleisure Products Introduction

7.14.4 Lysse Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Lysse Recent Development

7.15 Ultracor

7.15.1 Ultracor Company Details

7.15.2 Ultracor Business Overview

7.15.3 Ultracor Athleisure Products Introduction

7.15.4 Ultracor Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Ultracor Recent Development

7.16 Alo Yoga

7.16.1 Alo Yoga Company Details

7.16.2 Alo Yoga Business Overview

7.16.3 Alo Yoga Athleisure Products Introduction

7.16.4 Alo Yoga Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Alo Yoga Recent Development

7.17 Vuori

7.17.1 Vuori Company Details

7.17.2 Vuori Business Overview

7.17.3 Vuori Athleisure Products Introduction

7.17.4 Vuori Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Vuori Recent Development

7.18 Rhone Apparel

7.18.1 Rhone Apparel Company Details

7.18.2 Rhone Apparel Business Overview

7.18.3 Rhone Apparel Athleisure Products Introduction

7.18.4 Rhone Apparel Revenue in Athleisure Products Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Rhone Apparel Recent Development

