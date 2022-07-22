Global Freight Insurance Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Freight Insurance analysis, which studies the Freight Insurance industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.

Global “Freight Insurance Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Freight Insurance by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Freight Insurance.

As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Freight Insurance will have significant change from previous year. According to our (LP Information) latest study, the global Freight Insurance market size is USD million in 2022 from USD million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global Freight Insurance market size will reach USD million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of % over the analysis period 2022-2028.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Freight Insurance, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Freight Insurance market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Freight Insurance companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Global main Freight Insurance players cover Allianz, EMS Cargo, Towergate, and NMU, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Top Manufactures in Global Freight Insurance Includes:

Allianz

EMS Cargo

Towergate

NMU

Gallagher

Bgi

RSA

Barrington

AXA XL

Bromwall Ltd

AIG

TT Club

DHL

Maersk

Kuehne+Nagel

Chubb

MSC

Zurich Business

Aon

Primo

Clegg Gifford

MIQ Logistics

Finch Commercial

RJJ Freight

Anthony Jones

FM Global

Bellwood Prestbury

GEODIS

DB Schenker

CMA CGM

TPS Global

FreightCenter

Marsh

QuoteRack

Lonham

Blue Water Shipping

nibusinessinfo

Diamond Global

Fibabanka

Viasea

Vero

Unishippers

ShipHub

HDI Global

Loadsure

UPS

Beazley

Spatial Global

Travelers

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ground Transportation

Shipping Transportation

Air Transportation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Personal

Enterprise

Family

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

