Global Threephase Motor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Threephase Motor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Threephase Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Synchronous Motor

Direct Current Motor

Asynchronous Motor

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Household

By Company

ABB

Ametek Advanced Motion Solutions

Brook Crompton

Danaher Corporation

Fuji Electric

General Electric Company

Johnson Electric

Kirloskar Electric

Mmc Electric Company

Nidec Motor

Oriental Motors

Regal Beloit

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Weg Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Threephase Motor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Threephase Motor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Synchronous Motor
1.2.3 Direct Current Motor
1.2.4 Asynchronous Motor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Threephase Motor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Household
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Threephase Motor Production
2.1 Global Threephase Motor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Threephase Motor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Threephase Motor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Threephase Motor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Threephase Motor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Threephase Motor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Threephase Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Threephase Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Threephase Motor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Threephase Motor Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Threephase Motor Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Threephase Motor by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Threephase Motor Re

 

