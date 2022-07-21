Non Aromatic Garlic Paste Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non Aromatic Garlic Paste in global, including the following market information:

Global Non Aromatic Garlic Paste Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non Aromatic Garlic Paste Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Non Aromatic Garlic Paste companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non Aromatic Garlic Paste market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non Aromatic Garlic Paste include VIMAL AGRO PRODUCTS, Tasty Paste & Sahara Matrimony, The KM Globals, Raj Products, Heera Masala and Beacon Foods Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Non Aromatic Garlic Paste manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non Aromatic Garlic Paste Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Non Aromatic Garlic Paste Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic

Conventional

Global Non Aromatic Garlic Paste Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Non Aromatic Garlic Paste Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Foodservice Industry

Household/Retail

Global Non Aromatic Garlic Paste Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Non Aromatic Garlic Paste Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non Aromatic Garlic Paste revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non Aromatic Garlic Paste revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non Aromatic Garlic Paste sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Non Aromatic Garlic Paste sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VIMAL AGRO PRODUCTS

Tasty Paste & Sahara Matrimony

The KM Globals

Raj Products

Heera Masala

Beacon Foods Limited

