Global Luxury Spirits Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Whiskey
Vodka
Tequila
Rum
Gin
Brandy
Segment by Application
Online Sales
Offline Sales
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Pernod Ricard
Brown Forman
Diageo
Bacardi
United Spirits
ThaiBev
Campari
Edrington Group
Bayadera Group
LMVH
William Grant & Sons
HiteJinro
Beam Suntory
Table of content
1 Luxury Spirits Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Spirits
1.2 Luxury Spirits Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Luxury Spirits Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Whiskey
1.2.3 Vodka
1.2.4 Tequila
1.2.5 Rum
1.2.6 Gin
1.2.7 Brandy
1.3 Luxury Spirits Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Luxury Spirits Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Online Sales
1.3.3 Offline Sales
1.4 Global Luxury Spirits Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Luxury Spirits Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Luxury Spirits Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Luxury Spirits Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Luxury Spirits Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Luxury Spirits Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Luxury Spirits Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Luxury Spirits Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Luxury Spirits Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Luxury Spirits Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Luxury Spirits Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Luxury Spirits Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Luxury Spirits Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers &
