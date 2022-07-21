Global Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Food Grade
Non-food Grade
Segment by Application
Bottles
Films
Fibers
Others
By Company
Alpla
Swicofil AG
Avantium Technologies N.V.
Danone S.A.
Toyobo Co. Ltd.
Ava Biochem BSL AG
Swire Pacific
Toray Industries
WIFAG-Polytype
The Coca-Cola Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF)
1.2 Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food Grade
1.2.3 Non-food Grade
1.3 Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bottles
1.3.3 Films
1.3.4 Fibers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Bio
