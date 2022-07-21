Global Medical Radioactive Source Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Tc-99m
Cobalt-60
Iodine Radioisotopes
Segment by Application
Nuclear Therapy
Equipment Radioactive Source
Diagnosis
Others
By Company
NRG
Mayak
NTP Radioisotopes
ANSTO
Nordion
IRE
Curium Pharma
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen
China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC)
Polatom
Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Medical Radioactive Source Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Radioactive Source
1.2 Medical Radioactive Source Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Radioactive Source Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tc-99m
1.2.3 Cobalt-60
1.2.4 Iodine Radioisotopes
1.3 Medical Radioactive Source Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Radioactive Source Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Nuclear Therapy
1.3.3 Equipment Radioactive Source
1.3.4 Diagnosis
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Medical Radioactive Source Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Medical Radioactive Source Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Medical Radioactive Source Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Medical Radioactive Source Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Medical Radioactive Source Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Medical Radioactive Source Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Medical Radioactive Source Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Medical Radioactive Source Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufactur
