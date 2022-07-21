Global Normal Paraffin Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Normal Paraffin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Normal Paraffin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Below C10 n-paraffin
C10-C13 n-paraffin
C14+ n-paraffin
Segment by Application
Solvent
Degreasers
Chlorination Paraffin
Lubricants
Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB)
Consumer Products
Agriculture
By Company
Sasol
Shell
Farabi Petrochem
Savita
JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
Cepsa Chemicals
Sonneborn
CNPC
Sinopec
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Normal Paraffin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Normal Paraffin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below C10 n-paraffin
1.2.3 C10-C13 n-paraffin
1.2.4 C14+ n-paraffin
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Normal Paraffin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Solvent
1.3.3 Degreasers
1.3.4 Chlorination Paraffin
1.3.5 Lubricants
1.3.6 Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB)
1.3.7 Consumer Products
1.3.8 Agriculture
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Normal Paraffin Production
2.1 Global Normal Paraffin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Normal Paraffin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Normal Paraffin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Normal Paraffin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Normal Paraffin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Normal Paraffin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Normal Paraffin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Normal Paraffin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Normal Paraffin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Normal Paraffin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Normal Paraffin Sales by R
