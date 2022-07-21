Global Soup Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Soup market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Soup market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Wet Soup
Dry Soup
Segment by Application
Food and Drink Specialists
Retailers
Others
By Company
Conagra Brands
CSC Brand (Campbell Soup Company)
General Mills
Nestle
The Kraft Heinz Company
Unilever
Amy's Kitchen
Bear Creek Country Kitchens
Hain Celestial
Kettle Cuisine
Kroger
Maruchan
Pacific Foods
The Original SoupMan
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Soup Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Soup Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wet Soup
1.2.3 Dry Soup
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Soup Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Drink Specialists
1.3.3 Retailers
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Soup Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Soup Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Soup Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Soup Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Soup Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Soup by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Soup Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Soup Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Soup Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Soup Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Soup Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Soup Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Soup in 2021
3.2 Global Soup Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Soup Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
