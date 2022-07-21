Global Sparkling Wines Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Sparkling Wines market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sparkling Wines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Champagne
Cremant
Prosecco
Cava
Others
Segment by Application
Food and Drink Specialists
Retailers
Others
By Company
Domaine Chandon
Comte de Gascogne Brut
Gruet
Peconic Bay
Domaine Ste. Michelle
Francois Mikulski
Valdo
Nicolas Feuillatte
LaurentPerrier
Louis Roederer
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sparkling Wines Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sparkling Wines Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Champagne
1.2.3 Cremant
1.2.4 Prosecco
1.2.5 Cava
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sparkling Wines Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Drink Specialists
1.3.3 Retailers
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sparkling Wines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Sparkling Wines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sparkling Wines Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Sparkling Wines Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Sparkling Wines Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Sparkling Wines by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Sparkling Wines Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Sparkling Wines Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Sparkling Wines Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Sparkling Wines Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Sparkling Wines Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Sparkling Wines Sales Market S
