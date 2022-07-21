Uncategorized

Global Sparkling Wines Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sparkling Wines market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sparkling Wines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Champagne

Cremant

Prosecco

Cava

Others

Segment by Application

Food and Drink Specialists

Retailers

Others

By Company

Domaine Chandon

Comte de Gascogne Brut

Gruet

Peconic Bay

Domaine Ste. Michelle

Francois Mikulski

Valdo

Nicolas Feuillatte

LaurentPerrier

Louis Roederer

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sparkling Wines Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sparkling Wines Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Champagne
1.2.3 Cremant
1.2.4 Prosecco
1.2.5 Cava
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sparkling Wines Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Drink Specialists
1.3.3 Retailers
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sparkling Wines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Sparkling Wines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sparkling Wines Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Sparkling Wines Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Sparkling Wines Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Sparkling Wines by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Sparkling Wines Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Sparkling Wines Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Sparkling Wines Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Sparkling Wines Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Sparkling Wines Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Sparkling Wines Sales Market S

 

