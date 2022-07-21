Global Specialty Spirits Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Specialty Spirits market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Specialty Spirits market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Baijiu
Shochu and Soju
Cachaca
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial Use
Household
Others
By Company
HiteJinro
IRB Tatuzinho 3 Fazendas
Kirishimashuzo
Kumbokju
Lotte
Luzhou Laojiao
Sanwa Shurui
Takara Shuzo.
Craft Distillers
French Libation
Alcan Smokehouse
TX Spirits Geek
Prohibition Spirits Distillery
Sidetrack Distillery
Riverside Foods
International Wines & Craft Beer
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Specialty Spirits Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Specialty Spirits Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Baijiu
1.2.3 Shochu and Soju
1.2.4 Cachaca
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Specialty Spirits Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Use
1.3.3 Household
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Specialty Spirits Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Specialty Spirits Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Spirits Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Specialty Spirits Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Specialty Spirits Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Specialty Spirits by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Specialty Spirits Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Specialty Spirits Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Specialty Spirits Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Specialty Spirits Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Specialty Spirits Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Specialty Spirits Sales Market
