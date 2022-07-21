Global Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Rum
Whiskey
Vodka
Wine
Others
Segment by Application
Liquor Stores
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Online Retail
Others Retail
By Company
Suntory Holdings
Halewood International
The Brown-Forman
Bacardi Limited
Pernod Ricard
R?my Cointreau
ILLVA Saronno
The Drambuie Liqueur Company
Davide Campari-Milano
Branca International
Mast-Jagermeister
Companhia Muller de Bebidas
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rum
1.2.3 Whiskey
1.2.4 Vodka
1.2.5 Wine
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Liquor Stores
1.3.3 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
1.3.4 Online Retail
1.3.5 Others Retail
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Liqueurs and Specialty Spirits Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Com
