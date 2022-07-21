Plastic Artificial Casing Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic casing refers to a casing that uses packaging materials that have good barrier properties and can be retorted and sterilized at high temperatures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Artificial Casing in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Plastic Artificial Casing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Artificial Casing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nylon Casing Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Artificial Casing include Viscofan, DAT-Schaub Group, SHUANGHUI GROUP, JUHUA GROUP, Viskase, ViskoTeepak, Selo, Kalle and Oversea DeWied International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Artificial Casing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nylon Casing Film
Polyamide Casing Film
Polyvinylidene Chloride Casing
Others
Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Food Processing
Foodservice
Others
Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Artificial Casing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Artificial Casing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastic Artificial Casing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Plastic Artificial Casing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Viscofan
DAT-Schaub Group
SHUANGHUI GROUP
JUHUA GROUP
Viskase
ViskoTeepak
Selo
Kalle
Oversea DeWied International
QIANMU BIOTECHNOLOGY
Barrier Pack
Qingdao Artificial Casing
TianJin KangTai
Sunway Tek
Podanfol
Pooshesh Tehran Navid
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Artificial Casing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Artificial Casing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Artificial Casing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Artificial Casing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Artificial Casing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Artificial Casing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Artificial Casing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Artificial Casin
