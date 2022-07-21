Plastic Artificial Casing Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastic casing refers to a casing that uses packaging materials that have good barrier properties and can be retorted and sterilized at high temperatures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Artificial Casing in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Plastic Artificial Casing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Artificial Casing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nylon Casing Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Artificial Casing include Viscofan, DAT-Schaub Group, SHUANGHUI GROUP, JUHUA GROUP, Viskase, ViskoTeepak, Selo, Kalle and Oversea DeWied International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Artificial Casing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nylon Casing Film

Polyamide Casing Film

Polyvinylidene Chloride Casing

Others

Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Food Processing

Foodservice

Others

Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Artificial Casing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Artificial Casing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Artificial Casing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Plastic Artificial Casing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Viscofan

DAT-Schaub Group

SHUANGHUI GROUP

JUHUA GROUP

Viskase

ViskoTeepak

Selo

Kalle

Oversea DeWied International

QIANMU BIOTECHNOLOGY

Barrier Pack

Qingdao Artificial Casing

TianJin KangTai

Sunway Tek

Podanfol

Pooshesh Tehran Navid

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Artificial Casing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Artificial Casing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Artificial Casing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Artificial Casing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Artificial Casing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Artificial Casing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Artificial Casing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Artificial Casing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Artificial Casin

