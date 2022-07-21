Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
97% Purity Type
99% Purity Type
Others
Segment by Application
Coatings
Cleaners
Textile Printing and Dyeing
Others
By Company
BASF
Ineos Oxide
Dynamic International
Polioles
Beijing Yunbang Biosciences
Speranza Chemical
Jiangsu Yida Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 97% Purity Type
1.2.3 99% Purity Type
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coatings
1.3.3 Cleaners
1.3.4 Textile Printing and Dyeing
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) Production
2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether (CAS 112-34-5) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-20
