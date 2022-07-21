Global Anchors and Grouts Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Anchors and Grouts market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anchors and Grouts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cementitious Fixing Anchors and Grouts

Resin Fixing Anchors and Grouts

Others

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Others

By Company

BASF

Arkema

CHRYSO

Fosroc

Gantrex

GCP Applied Technologies

Sika

Saint-Gobain

Selena FM

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anchors and Grouts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anchors and Grouts Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cementitious Fixing Anchors and Grouts

1.2.3 Resin Fixing Anchors and Grouts

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anchors and Grouts Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Industrial Use

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Anchors and Grouts Production

2.1 Global Anchors and Grouts Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Anchors and Grouts Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Anchors and Grouts Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Anchors and Grouts Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Anchors and Grouts Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Asia-Pacific

2.7 ROW

3 Global Anchors and Grouts Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Anchors and Grouts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Anchors and Grouts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Anchors and Grouts Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Anchors and Grouts Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Anchors and Grouts Sales by Region (2017-2022)

