Global Hard Kombucha Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Hard Kombucha market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hard Kombucha market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
3-5 Percent ABV
6-8 Percent ABV
Other
Segment by Application
Online
Offline
By Company
GT?s
Kombrewcha
Boochcraft
KYLA (Full Sail Brewing)
Flying Embers
Wild Tonic
New Holland Brewing
Unity Vibration
JuneShine
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hard Kombucha Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 3-5 Percent ABV
1.2.3 6-8 Percent ABV
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hard Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Hard Kombucha Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Hard Kombucha by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Hard Kombucha Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Hard Kombucha Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Hard Ko
