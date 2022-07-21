Uncategorized

Global Hard Kombucha Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Hard Kombucha market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hard Kombucha market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

3-5 Percent ABV

6-8 Percent ABV

Other

Segment by Application

Online

Offline

By Company

GT?s

Kombrewcha

Boochcraft

KYLA (Full Sail Brewing)

Flying Embers

Wild Tonic

New Holland Brewing

Unity Vibration

JuneShine

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hard Kombucha Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 3-5 Percent ABV
1.2.3 6-8 Percent ABV
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hard Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Hard Kombucha Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Hard Kombucha by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Hard Kombucha Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Hard Kombucha Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Hard Ko

 

