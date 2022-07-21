Uncategorized

Global Antioxidants for Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Antioxidants for Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antioxidants for Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Amine Antioxidants

Phenolic Antioxidants

Phosphite Antioxidants

Others

Segment by Application

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyurethanes

Others

By Company

Milliken

SONGWON

Oxiris

Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd

Plastics Color Corporation

Solvay

ADEKA

OMNOVA

SI Group, Inc.

Univar

Sumitomo Chemicals

Lanxess

BASF

Double Bond Chemical

Clariant

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Antioxidants for Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Amine Antioxidants
1.2.3 Phenolic Antioxidants
1.2.4 Phosphite Antioxidants
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polypropylene
1.3.3 Polyethylene
1.3.4 Polyurethanes
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Production
2.1 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Antioxidants for Plastics

 

