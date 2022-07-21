Global Antioxidants for Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Antioxidants for Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antioxidants for Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Amine Antioxidants
Phenolic Antioxidants
Phosphite Antioxidants
Others
Segment by Application
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Polyurethanes
Others
By Company
Milliken
SONGWON
Oxiris
Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd
Plastics Color Corporation
Solvay
ADEKA
OMNOVA
SI Group, Inc.
Univar
Sumitomo Chemicals
Lanxess
BASF
Double Bond Chemical
Clariant
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Antioxidants for Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Amine Antioxidants
1.2.3 Phenolic Antioxidants
1.2.4 Phosphite Antioxidants
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polypropylene
1.3.3 Polyethylene
1.3.4 Polyurethanes
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Production
2.1 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Antioxidants for Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Antioxidants for Plastics
