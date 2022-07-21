Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focuses on the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System market for data center applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System in global, including the following market information:
Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Line Interactive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System include ABB, Delta Power Solutions, Eaton, Emerson Network Power, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Tripp Lite, Active Power and Controlled Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Line Interactive
Standby On-Line Hybrid
Double Conversion On-Line
Delta Conversion On-Line
Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Private Data Center
Commercial Data Center
Government/Military Data Center
Others
Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Delta Power Solutions
Eaton
Emerson Network Power
General Electric
Schneider Electric
Tripp Lite
Active Power
Controlled Power
Gamatronic
IntelliPower
Metartec
Power Innovations International
Riello
Toshiba
UPSPower
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Companies i
