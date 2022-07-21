Global Backhoe Loaders Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

A backhoe loader, also called a loader backhoe, digger in layman's terms, or colloquially shortened to backhoe within the industry, is a heavy equipment vehicle that consists of a tractor like unit fitted with a loader-style shovel/bucket on the front and a backhoe on the back. Due to its (relatively) small size and versatility, backhoe loaders are very common in urban engineering and small construction projects (such as building a small house, fixing urban roads, etc.) as well as developing countries. This type of machine is similar to and derived from what is now known as a TLB (Tractor-Loader-Backhoe), which is to say, an agricultural tractor fitted with a front loader and rear backhoe attachment.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Backhoe Loaders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing environmental concerns, considerable growth in the residential construction sector, rapid population expansion and rise in gross household disposable incomes in the developed as well as developing economies are key factors contributing to the growth of market. The increasing environmental concerns and depleting fossil fuel reserves compel backhoe loader manufacturers to develop innovative technologies such as hybrid backhoe loaders. A recent rise in migration of families and individuals from rural to urban areas has been attracting investments toward the development of sustainable & smart cities. Such development entails the adoption of construction machinery such as tractor loader backhoes that facilitate the construction processes. the America dominates the market for backhoe loaders throughout the forecast period. The increased demand for backhoe loaders in the region mainly depends on the rise in construction activities in the residential and non-residential sectors.

The worldwide market for Backhoe Loaders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar

Deere & Company

J.C. Bamford Excavators

Komatsu

XCMG Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Under 80 HP

80-100 HP

Over 100 HP

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Backhoe Loaders market.

Chapter 1, to describe Backhoe Loaders Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Backhoe Loaders, with sales, revenue, and price of Backhoe Loaders, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Backhoe Loaders, for each region, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Backhoe Loaders market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Backhoe Loaders sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Backhoe Loaders Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Under 80 HP

1.2.2 80-100 HP

1.2.3 Over 100 HP

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Construction

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.

