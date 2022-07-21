Flashlight Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Flashlight Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Flashlight Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Flashlight market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Flashlight market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flashlight market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Flashlight market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Flashlight Market Segment by Type

by Battery

Rechargeable Flashlight

Non-rechargeable Flashlight

by Type

Headlamp

Handheld Flashlight

Lantern

by Lumen

Up to 300

300-499

500-999

1000+

Flashlight Market Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Military and Law Enforcement

Others

The report on the Flashlight market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Maglite

Ledlenser

Energizer

Pelican

Jiage

Taigeer

Streamlight

KENNEDE

SureFire

Fenix

DP Lighting

Olight

Dorcy

Wolf Eyes

Ocean’s King Lighting

Kang Mingsheng

Nextorch

BAYCO Products, Inc.

EAGTAC LLC

Nitecore

Nite Ize

Princeton

Coast

TigerFire

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Flashlight consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Flashlight market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flashlight manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flashlight with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Flashlight submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Flashlight Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Flashlight Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Flashlight Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Flashlight Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Flashlight Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Flashlight Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Flashlight Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Flashlight Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Flashlight Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Flashlight Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Flashlight Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flashlight Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flashlight Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Flashlight Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Flashlight Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Flashlight Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Flashlight Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Flashlight Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Flashlight Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Maglite

7.1.1 Maglite Corporation Information

7.1.2 Maglite Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Maglite Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Maglite Flashlight Products Offered

7.1.5 Maglite Recent Development

7.2 Ledlenser

7.2.1 Ledlenser Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ledlenser Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ledlenser Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ledlenser Flashlight Products Offered

7.2.5 Ledlenser Recent Development

7.3 Energizer

7.3.1 Energizer Corporation Information

7.3.2 Energizer Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Energizer Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Energizer Flashlight Products Offered

7.3.5 Energizer Recent Development

7.4 Pelican

7.4.1 Pelican Corporation Information

7.4.2 Pelican Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Pelican Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Pelican Flashlight Products Offered

7.4.5 Pelican Recent Development

7.5 Jiage

7.5.1 Jiage Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jiage Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Jiage Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Jiage Flashlight Products Offered

7.5.5 Jiage Recent Development

7.6 Taigeer

7.6.1 Taigeer Corporation Information

7.6.2 Taigeer Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Taigeer Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Taigeer Flashlight Products Offered

7.6.5 Taigeer Recent Development

7.7 Streamlight

7.7.1 Streamlight Corporation Information

7.7.2 Streamlight Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Streamlight Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Streamlight Flashlight Products Offered

7.7.5 Streamlight Recent Development

7.8 KENNEDE

7.8.1 KENNEDE Corporation Information

7.8.2 KENNEDE Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 KENNEDE Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 KENNEDE Flashlight Products Offered

7.8.5 KENNEDE Recent Development

7.9 SureFire

7.9.1 SureFire Corporation Information

7.9.2 SureFire Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SureFire Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SureFire Flashlight Products Offered

7.9.5 SureFire Recent Development

7.10 Fenix

7.10.1 Fenix Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fenix Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Fenix Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Fenix Flashlight Products Offered

7.10.5 Fenix Recent Development

7.11 DP Lighting

7.11.1 DP Lighting Corporation Information

7.11.2 DP Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 DP Lighting Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 DP Lighting Flashlight Products Offered

7.11.5 DP Lighting Recent Development

7.12 Olight

7.12.1 Olight Corporation Information

7.12.2 Olight Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Olight Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Olight Products Offered

7.12.5 Olight Recent Development

7.13 Dorcy

7.13.1 Dorcy Corporation Information

7.13.2 Dorcy Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Dorcy Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Dorcy Products Offered

7.13.5 Dorcy Recent Development

7.14 Wolf Eyes

7.14.1 Wolf Eyes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Wolf Eyes Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Wolf Eyes Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Wolf Eyes Products Offered

7.14.5 Wolf Eyes Recent Development

7.15 Ocean’s King Lighting

7.15.1 Ocean’s King Lighting Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ocean’s King Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Ocean’s King Lighting Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Ocean’s King Lighting Products Offered

7.15.5 Ocean’s King Lighting Recent Development

7.16 Kang Mingsheng

7.16.1 Kang Mingsheng Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kang Mingsheng Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Kang Mingsheng Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Kang Mingsheng Products Offered

7.16.5 Kang Mingsheng Recent Development

7.17 Nextorch

7.17.1 Nextorch Corporation Information

7.17.2 Nextorch Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Nextorch Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Nextorch Products Offered

7.17.5 Nextorch Recent Development

7.18 BAYCO Products, Inc.

7.18.1 BAYCO Products, Inc. Corporation Information

7.18.2 BAYCO Products, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 BAYCO Products, Inc. Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 BAYCO Products, Inc. Products Offered

7.18.5 BAYCO Products, Inc. Recent Development

7.19 EAGTAC LLC

7.19.1 EAGTAC LLC Corporation Information

7.19.2 EAGTAC LLC Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 EAGTAC LLC Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 EAGTAC LLC Products Offered

7.19.5 EAGTAC LLC Recent Development

7.20 Nitecore

7.20.1 Nitecore Corporation Information

7.20.2 Nitecore Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Nitecore Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Nitecore Products Offered

7.20.5 Nitecore Recent Development

7.21 Nite Ize

7.21.1 Nite Ize Corporation Information

7.21.2 Nite Ize Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Nite Ize Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Nite Ize Products Offered

7.21.5 Nite Ize Recent Development

7.22 Princeton

7.22.1 Princeton Corporation Information

7.22.2 Princeton Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Princeton Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Princeton Products Offered

7.22.5 Princeton Recent Development

7.23 Coast

7.23.1 Coast Corporation Information

7.23.2 Coast Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Coast Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Coast Products Offered

7.23.5 Coast Recent Development

7.24 TigerFire

7.24.1 TigerFire Corporation Information

7.24.2 TigerFire Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 TigerFire Flashlight Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 TigerFire Products Offered

7.24.5 TigerFire Recent Development

