Global PLA Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
PLA Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PLA Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cut Lengths, 6mm
Cut Lengths, 12mm
Cut Lengths, 32mm
Cut Lengths, 38mm
Cut Lengths, 51mm
Cut Lengths, 64mm
Cut Lengths, 76mm
Others
Segment by Application
Clothing
Paper
Packaging
Others
By Company
MiniFIBERS
Trevira GmbH
Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber Co., Ltd
Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber Co
Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co
Ecospire CHTC Co
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PLA Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PLA Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cut Lengths, 6mm
1.2.3 Cut Lengths, 12mm
1.2.4 Cut Lengths, 32mm
1.2.5 Cut Lengths, 38mm
1.2.6 Cut Lengths, 51mm
1.2.7 Cut Lengths, 64mm
1.2.8 Cut Lengths, 76mm
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PLA Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Clothing
1.3.3 Paper
1.3.4 Packaging
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PLA Fiber Production
2.1 Global PLA Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PLA Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PLA Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PLA Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PLA Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PLA Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PLA Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PLA Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PLA Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PLA Fiber Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PLA Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PLA Fiber by Re
