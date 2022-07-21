Commodity Services Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Commodity Services Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Commodity Services Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Commodity Services market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Commodity Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commodity Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Commodity Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Commodity Services Market Segment by Type

Metals

Energy

Agricultural

Others

Commodity Services Market Segment by Application

Organization

Individuals

The report on the Commodity Services market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

The Vitol Group

Glencore

Trafigura Group

Mercuria Energy Group

Cargill

National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Gunvor Group

Bunge

Louis Dreyfus Company

Noble Group

Mabanaft

Wilmar

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Commodity Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Commodity Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commodity Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commodity Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Commodity Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Commodity Services Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Commodity Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Commodity Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Commodity Services Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Commodity Services Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Commodity Services Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Commodity Services Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Commodity Services Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Commodity Services Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Commodity Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Commodity Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commodity Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commodity Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Commodity Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Commodity Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Commodity Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Commodity Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Commodity Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Commodity Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 The Vitol Group

7.1.1 The Vitol Group Company Details

7.1.2 The Vitol Group Business Overview

7.1.3 The Vitol Group Commodity Services Introduction

7.1.4 The Vitol Group Revenue in Commodity Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 The Vitol Group Recent Development

7.2 Glencore

7.2.1 Glencore Company Details

7.2.2 Glencore Business Overview

7.2.3 Glencore Commodity Services Introduction

7.2.4 Glencore Revenue in Commodity Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Glencore Recent Development

7.3 Trafigura Group

7.3.1 Trafigura Group Company Details

7.3.2 Trafigura Group Business Overview

7.3.3 Trafigura Group Commodity Services Introduction

7.3.4 Trafigura Group Revenue in Commodity Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Trafigura Group Recent Development

7.4 Mercuria Energy Group

7.4.1 Mercuria Energy Group Company Details

7.4.2 Mercuria Energy Group Business Overview

7.4.3 Mercuria Energy Group Commodity Services Introduction

7.4.4 Mercuria Energy Group Revenue in Commodity Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Mercuria Energy Group Recent Development

7.5 Cargill

7.5.1 Cargill Company Details

7.5.2 Cargill Business Overview

7.5.3 Cargill Commodity Services Introduction

7.5.4 Cargill Revenue in Commodity Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Cargill Recent Development

7.6 National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange

7.6.1 National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Company Details

7.6.2 National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Business Overview

7.6.3 National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Commodity Services Introduction

7.6.4 National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Revenue in Commodity Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Recent Development

7.7 The Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.7.1 The Archer Daniels Midland Company Company Details

7.7.2 The Archer Daniels Midland Company Business Overview

7.7.3 The Archer Daniels Midland Company Commodity Services Introduction

7.7.4 The Archer Daniels Midland Company Revenue in Commodity Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 The Archer Daniels Midland Company Recent Development

7.8 Gunvor Group

7.8.1 Gunvor Group Company Details

7.8.2 Gunvor Group Business Overview

7.8.3 Gunvor Group Commodity Services Introduction

7.8.4 Gunvor Group Revenue in Commodity Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Gunvor Group Recent Development

7.9 Bunge

7.9.1 Bunge Company Details

7.9.2 Bunge Business Overview

7.9.3 Bunge Commodity Services Introduction

7.9.4 Bunge Revenue in Commodity Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Bunge Recent Development

7.10 Louis Dreyfus Company

7.10.1 Louis Dreyfus Company Company Details

7.10.2 Louis Dreyfus Company Business Overview

7.10.3 Louis Dreyfus Company Commodity Services Introduction

7.10.4 Louis Dreyfus Company Revenue in Commodity Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Louis Dreyfus Company Recent Development

7.11 Noble Group

7.11.1 Noble Group Company Details

7.11.2 Noble Group Business Overview

7.11.3 Noble Group Commodity Services Introduction

7.11.4 Noble Group Revenue in Commodity Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Noble Group Recent Development

7.12 Mabanaft

7.12.1 Mabanaft Company Details

7.12.2 Mabanaft Business Overview

7.12.3 Mabanaft Commodity Services Introduction

7.12.4 Mabanaft Revenue in Commodity Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Mabanaft Recent Development

7.13 Wilmar

7.13.1 Wilmar Company Details

7.13.2 Wilmar Business Overview

7.13.3 Wilmar Commodity Services Introduction

7.13.4 Wilmar Revenue in Commodity Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Wilmar Recent Development

