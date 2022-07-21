Global Utility Communication Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Utility Communication market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Utility Communication market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Wired
Wireless
Segment by Application
Public Utilities
Private Utilities
By Company
ABB
Schneider Electric
General Electric
Siemens
Motorola Solutions
Ericsson
Fujitsu
Landisgyr
Black & Veatch
Rad Data
Digi
Trilliant
Comnet
Netcontrol
Omicron
Xylem Inc
Milsoft
Itron
Cisco
TI
Valiant Communications
ZTE
OSI
Power System
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Utility Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wired
1.2.3 Wireless
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Utility Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Public Utilities
1.3.3 Private Utilities
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Utility Communication Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Utility Communication Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Utility Communication Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Utility Communication Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Utility Communication Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Utility Communication Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Utility Communication Industry Trends
2.3.2 Utility Communication Market Drivers
2.3.3 Utility Communication Market Challenges
2.3.4 Utility Communication Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Utility Communication Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Utility Communication Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Utility Communication Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Utility Communication Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
