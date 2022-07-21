Global Medical Grade Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Medical Grade Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Grade Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-Based
Solvent-Based
Segment by Application
General Surgery
Cardiovascular
Neurology
Gynaecology
Orthopaedics
Dentistry
Others (Ophthalmology, Paediatrics, etc.)
By Company
DowDupont Inc
Royal DSM
Surmodics Inc
Hydromer Inc
Biocoat Inc
Precision Coating Co. Inc
AST Products Inc
Covalon Technologies Ltd
Harland Medical Systems Inc
Specialty Coatings Systems Inc
Medicoat Ag
Aculon Inc
Medtronic
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
