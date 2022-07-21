SAP Logistics Execution System Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States SAP Logistics Execution System Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

SAP Logistics Execution System Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States SAP Logistics Execution System market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

SAP Logistics Execution System market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SAP Logistics Execution System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the SAP Logistics Execution System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/366457/sap-logistics-execution-system

SAP Logistics Execution System Market Segment by Type

Inventory Management

Warehouse Management

Transportation Management

SAP Logistics Execution System Market Segment by Application

3rd Party Logistics

Manufacturing

Healthcare

E-commerce

Food & Beverages

Others

The report on the SAP Logistics Execution System market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Korber

SAP

Dassault Systems

TC Infotech

Aimtec

SILVEO

Westernacher Consulting

INCONSO GmbH

Neusoft Corp

Dematic

IGZ

Salt Solutions

SBP

Pandit View Software

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global SAP Logistics Execution System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of SAP Logistics Execution System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SAP Logistics Execution System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SAP Logistics Execution System with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of SAP Logistics Execution System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global SAP Logistics Execution System Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global SAP Logistics Execution System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global SAP Logistics Execution System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global SAP Logistics Execution System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global SAP Logistics Execution System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global SAP Logistics Execution System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global SAP Logistics Execution System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global SAP Logistics Execution System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global SAP Logistics Execution System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America SAP Logistics Execution System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America SAP Logistics Execution System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific SAP Logistics Execution System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific SAP Logistics Execution System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe SAP Logistics Execution System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe SAP Logistics Execution System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America SAP Logistics Execution System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America SAP Logistics Execution System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa SAP Logistics Execution System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa SAP Logistics Execution System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Korber

7.1.1 Korber Company Details

7.1.2 Korber Business Overview

7.1.3 Korber SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.1.4 Korber Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Korber Recent Development

7.2 SAP

7.2.1 SAP Company Details

7.2.2 SAP Business Overview

7.2.3 SAP SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.2.4 SAP Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 SAP Recent Development

7.3 Dassault Systems

7.3.1 Dassault Systems Company Details

7.3.2 Dassault Systems Business Overview

7.3.3 Dassault Systems SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.3.4 Dassault Systems Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Dassault Systems Recent Development

7.4 TC Infotech

7.4.1 TC Infotech Company Details

7.4.2 TC Infotech Business Overview

7.4.3 TC Infotech SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.4.4 TC Infotech Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 TC Infotech Recent Development

7.5 Aimtec

7.5.1 Aimtec Company Details

7.5.2 Aimtec Business Overview

7.5.3 Aimtec SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.5.4 Aimtec Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Aimtec Recent Development

7.6 SILVEO

7.6.1 SILVEO Company Details

7.6.2 SILVEO Business Overview

7.6.3 SILVEO SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.6.4 SILVEO Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 SILVEO Recent Development

7.7 Westernacher Consulting

7.7.1 Westernacher Consulting Company Details

7.7.2 Westernacher Consulting Business Overview

7.7.3 Westernacher Consulting SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.7.4 Westernacher Consulting Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Westernacher Consulting Recent Development

7.8 INCONSO GmbH

7.8.1 INCONSO GmbH Company Details

7.8.2 INCONSO GmbH Business Overview

7.8.3 INCONSO GmbH SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.8.4 INCONSO GmbH Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 INCONSO GmbH Recent Development

7.9 Neusoft Corp

7.9.1 Neusoft Corp Company Details

7.9.2 Neusoft Corp Business Overview

7.9.3 Neusoft Corp SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.9.4 Neusoft Corp Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Neusoft Corp Recent Development

7.10 Dematic

7.10.1 Dematic Company Details

7.10.2 Dematic Business Overview

7.10.3 Dematic SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.10.4 Dematic Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Dematic Recent Development

7.11 IGZ

7.11.1 IGZ Company Details

7.11.2 IGZ Business Overview

7.11.3 IGZ SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.11.4 IGZ Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 IGZ Recent Development

7.12 Salt Solutions

7.12.1 Salt Solutions Company Details

7.12.2 Salt Solutions Business Overview

7.12.3 Salt Solutions SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.12.4 Salt Solutions Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Salt Solutions Recent Development

7.13 SBP

7.13.1 SBP Company Details

7.13.2 SBP Business Overview

7.13.3 SBP SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.13.4 SBP Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 SBP Recent Development

7.14 Pandit View Software

7.14.1 Pandit View Software Company Details

7.14.2 Pandit View Software Business Overview

7.14.3 Pandit View Software SAP Logistics Execution System Introduction

7.14.4 Pandit View Software Revenue in SAP Logistics Execution System Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Pandit View Software Recent Development

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/366457/sap-logistics-execution-system

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States