Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
High Purity
Low Purity
Segment by Application
Painting
Adhesives
Organic Synthesis
Others
By Company
BASF
Osaka Organic Chemical
Wanhua
Jiangsu Baicheng Chemical Technology Co
Changshu Jinfeng Chemical Co., Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 High Purity
1.2.3 Low Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Painting
1.3.3 Adhesives
1.3.4 Organic Synthesis
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Production
2.1 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global tert-Butyl Acrylate (TBA) Sales by Region (2
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/