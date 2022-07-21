Global Brominated Flame Retardants Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Brominated Flame Retardants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brominated Flame Retardants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs)
Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCDs)
Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA)
Polybrominated Biphenols (PBBs)
Segment by Application
Plastics
Rubber
Textile
Paints
Adhesives
Sealants
Electronics
Others
By Company
Teijin
Lanxess
Tosoh
Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co
Yixing City Zhongzheng Chemical Co
Shandong Tianyi Chemical Co
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Brominated Flame Retardants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Brominated Flame Retardants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs)
1.2.3 Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCDs)
1.2.4 Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA)
1.2.5 Polybrominated Biphenols (PBBs)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Brominated Flame Retardants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plastics
1.3.3 Rubber
1.3.4 Textile
1.3.5 Paints
1.3.6 Adhesives
1.3.7 Sealants
1.3.8 Electronics
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Brominated Flame Retardants Production
2.1 Global Brominated Flame Retardants Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Brominated Flame Retardants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Brominated Flame Retardants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Brominated Flame Retardants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Brominated Flame Retardants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Brominated Flame Retardants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Brominated Flame Retardants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Brominated Flame Retardants
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/